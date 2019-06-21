21-year-old man dies, five others injured in South Baltimore car crash

A 21-year-old man died and five others were injured in a South Baltimore car crash Thursday night.

Baltimore Police said around 8:30 p.m. the driver of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control while heading westbound in the 2300 of Hawkins Point Road. The car rolled over and struck a parked vehicle in the Curtis Bay neighborhood, police said.

The 21-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries, police said. The five others inside the car were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Detectives are investigating the crash and are asking any witnesses and those who might have photos and video of the scene to call 410-396-2606.

