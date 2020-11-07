Two teenagers arguing in a Fells Point barbershop pulled guns and shot each other, Baltimore police said

Two teenagers shot one another inside a barbershop in Fells Point Saturday and have been taken to a local hospital, where they’re awaiting charges, according to Baltimore police.
Officers responding to a call shortly before noon arrived at the barbershop in the 1700 block of Fleet Street and found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin and a 17-year-old male with a graze wound to the head, police said. Neither injury was considered life-threatening.
Detectives learned that the two had gotten into an argument before each drew a weapon and fired, according to Det. Donny Moses, a police spokesman. Neither has been publicly identified because they’re still classified as shooting victims, but that will change once charges are filed, Moses said.
Both are being treated for their injuries and are in police custody pending charges, according to Moses.
Detectives from the Southeast District are investigating the incident.