Headstone unveiled in New York for Dorothy Parker’s ashes, which were exhumed from Baltimore resting place last year

The ashes of writer Dorothy Parker, who died in 1967, were buried in a memorial garden in the backyard of the Baltimore headquarters of the NAACP, seen in a July 28, 2020 photo. The dedication on a plaque marking the burial, was dated Oct. 20, 1988, and recognized Parker's strong support for civil rights. She was a member of the Algonquin Round Table of writers, critics and wits in New York City. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP) (Amy Davis/AP)