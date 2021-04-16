(Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Baltimore City Maryland Baltimore crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright | PHOTOS By Karl Merton Ferron Apr 16, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement A crowd gathers near police headquarters in downtown Baltimore to protest the killing Daunte Wright in Minnesota. (Karl Merton Ferron) Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright A crowd gathers outside police headquarters in downtown Baltimore, including Saquan Maxwell, top left, who raises his fist while holding a banner protesting the killing of Daunte Wright by police in Minnesota. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright Saquan Maxwell of South Baltimore talks about having to deal with racism. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright A Baltimore Police officers looks at some of the protesters outside the Bishop L. Robinson, Sr. police administration building. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright Saquan Maxwell of South Baltimore talks with a TV crew at a rally in downtown Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright Crowd outside of police headquarters at a rally to protest the killing of Daunte Wright in Minnesota. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Police brutality protest Protesters blocked a portion of President Street outside of the Baltimore City Police headquarters on Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron) Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright Metal barriers around Baltimore’s City Hall on Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Advertisement