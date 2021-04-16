xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Baltimore crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright | PHOTOS

A crowd gathers outside police headquarters in downtown Baltimore, including Saquan Maxwell, top left, who raises his fist while holding a banner protesting the killing of Daunte Wright by police in Minnesota.
(Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright | PHOTOS

Karl Merton Ferron
By
Apr 16, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
A crowd gathers near police headquarters in downtown Baltimore to protest the killing Daunte Wright in Minnesota.
(Karl Merton Ferron)
Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright
A crowd gathers outside police headquarters in downtown Baltimore, including Saquan Maxwell, top left, who raises his fist while holding a banner protesting the killing of Daunte Wright by police in Minnesota.
A crowd gathers outside police headquarters in downtown Baltimore, including Saquan Maxwell, top left, who raises his fist while holding a banner protesting the killing of Daunte Wright by police in Minnesota. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright
Saquan Maxwell of South Baltimore talks about having to deal with racism.
Saquan Maxwell of South Baltimore talks about having to deal with racism. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright
A Baltimore Police officers looks at some of the protesters outside the Bishop L. Robinson, Sr. police administration building.
A Baltimore Police officers looks at some of the protesters outside the Bishop L. Robinson, Sr. police administration building. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright
Saquan Maxwell of South Baltimore talks with a TV crew at a rally in downtown Baltimore.
Saquan Maxwell of South Baltimore talks with a TV crew at a rally in downtown Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright
Crowd outside of police headquarters at a rally to protest the killing of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.
Crowd outside of police headquarters at a rally to protest the killing of Daunte Wright in Minnesota. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Police brutality protest
Protesters blocked a portion of President Street outside of the Baltimore City Police headquarters on Friday.
Protesters blocked a portion of President Street outside of the Baltimore City Police headquarters on Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron)
Crowd protests killing of Daunte Wright
Metal barriers around Baltimore’s City Hall on Friday.
Metal barriers around Baltimore’s City Hall on Friday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement