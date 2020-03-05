Body found in water in Fells Point, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore police are investigating a body that was found in the water in Fells Point, the department confirmed Thursday.
At 8 a.m., officers were called to the 1700 block of Thames St. for a vehicle in the water. When they arrived to the scene, officers found the body of a man, police said. They did not locate a vehicle.
Members of the department’s Marine unit who recovered the body said it appeared to be in the water for several days, police said. The remains have been sent to the medical examiner’s office.
Homicide detectives responded as protocol. The death is considered questionable as of now, according to police.