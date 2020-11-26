‘You do what you can’: Celebrators tweak traditions to make the most of Thanksgiving as coronavirus numbers rise

Matt, Anderson and Angie Hamlet of Locust Point would have traveled to Michigan for Thanksgiving this year but will be staying home and enjoying a pared-down dinner featuring beef Wellington. Angie says one disappointment will be that they won't be able to share Anderson, 3 months, with loved ones. "We're the first in our families to have the first baby, and it's just kind of sad that we can't really hand him off to anyone," she said. "I was looking forward to that, but there's always next year." (Courtesy of the Hamlet family)