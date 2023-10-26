City, county road closures expected Friday for funeral of fallen Baltimore firefighter

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore City firefighters salute outside the medical examiner’s office Thursday morning as a procession begins to transfer the body of fallen Baltimore City Fire Department Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo to Duda-Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

With the funeral of fallen firefighter/EMT Rodney Pitts III set for Friday, motorists in Baltimore City and Baltimore County can expect traffic delays and road closures.

Pitts, 31, of Baltimore, died Oct. 19 of his injuries that day in a fire that ripped through rowhouses in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue in the Woodmere neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore.

Advertisement

The Baltimore City Fire Department said Monday that Pitts’ funeral will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen at 5200 N. Charles St., followed by interment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium. The department also announced viewings Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home at 7922 Wise Ave. in Dundalk.

Motorists can expect traffic delays during the funeral procession, which is expected to start about 11:30 a.m., according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Advertisement

Once the procession leaves the church and enters Interstate 83, State Highway crews and police will temporarily close on and off ramps as the procession continues north on the Jones Falls Expressway to I-695 to I-83 (Baltimore Harrisburg Expressway) to Padonia Road to the final destination of Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, at 200 East Padonia Road, the SHA said.

North Charles Street will be closed from West Cold Spring Lane to Northern Parkway from 7 a.m. to noon, and West Northern Parkway will be closed from North Charles Street to I-83 following the funeral from around 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

East Padonia Road will be closed from I-83 to 200 East Padonia Road between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and from Eastridge Road to Treherne Road between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

A spokesperson for Baltimore County Police said Wednesday that Padonia Road will be closed between Eastridge and Treherne roads from noon to 3:30 p.m.

The Baltimore County Police Department advises residents to prepare for traffic disruptions and delays today during the morning and afternoon as the funeral procession for fallen Baltimore City Firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III travels through the area. pic.twitter.com/D72IiIhvQO — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 27, 2023

Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo also succumbed to injuries he suffered in the blaze, a spokesperson for Johns Hopkins Medicine confirmed Wednesday morning. The six-year veteran was hospitalized for less than a week with burn wounds.

“We are devastated by the loss of Lt. Rinaldo after battling his injuries sustained last week,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was a true hero, and his memory and legacy in Baltimore will live on as an inspiration to all public servants in our city.”

Fundraisers for Pitts and Rinaldo have been established.

Funeral arrangements for Rinaldo have not been released.

Advertisement

Additionally, firefighters Seth Robbins, a 17-year veteran, Keith Brooks II, a 14-year veteran, and Tavon Marshall, a three-year veteran, were injured in the fire. They were treated and released from a hospital.

Baltimore Sun reporter Dillon Mullan contributed to this article.