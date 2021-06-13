xml:space="preserve">
Man found shot to death in Penn North Saturday night

Christina Tkacik
By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 12, 2021 11:11 PM

Police say they found a man shot to death in the city’s Penn North neighborhood Saturday night.

The victim was found unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of Reisterstown Road around 9:30 p.m.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police did not immediately provide the man’s age or additional details about the killing.

Baltimore has seen 145 homicides so far this year.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

