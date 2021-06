City of Neighborhoods | PHOTOS

(Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Few Baltimore neighborhoods embody the balance of urban accessibility and suburban tranquillity better than Better Waverly , nestled along Greenmount Avenue and 33rd Street in North Baltimore. Sometimes lumped in with neighboring Waverly, Better Waverly is among a series of connected neighborhoods near what had been Memorial Stadium. It is diverse, with less segregation than other parts of the city, beautiful housing stock and plenty of character.