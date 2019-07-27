Well liked chef at Zen West in North Baltimore arrested by ICE

The 45-year-old chef, Jesús, who goes by the nickname José, was driving on Walther Avenue around 9 a.m. July 18 with Velma, his partner and the mother of his 5-year-old son. They were headed to their job in the kitchen of the Tex-Mex restaurant at 5916 York Road when they were pulled over by ICE officers in an unmarked silver car.