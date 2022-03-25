Baltimore officials want more kids applying for YouthWorks summer jobs as program rebounds after COVID lull

City officials are encouraging more kids seeking summer jobs and local businesses seeking workers to sign up for its YouthWorks program, a longstanding annual effort to get Baltimore youth employed and productive from an early age.

Mayor Brandon Scott said Friday that his office has already received 6,200 applications from young people looking to participate this summer.

“Our young people come out of this program with a better idea of what they want to do with their lives, a better appreciation for collaboration, and the understanding that diversity and inclusion, perseverance and good old-fashioned hard work are the breeding grounds for excellence in life,” said Scott, who referenced his own experience with YouthWorks as a young man growing up in Park Heights.

Officials held a news conference Friday morning at the War Memorial building to announce the work already underway for the 2022 season.

After focusing on more remote work options and scaling back amid the pandemic, officials said they’re excited to offer more in-person jobs and training this year. But they need more companies and nonprofits to sign up.

Scott said this summer presents a special opportunity because of all the hardship — financial, emotional and otherwise — resulting from the pandemic.

S. Rasheem, Youth Works Program Director, speaks at a news conference this morning about this year’s summer youth jobs program. (Barbara Taylor)

“YouthWorks was already such an important program,” he said. “But when you think about what our young people and their families have been through over the past two years … these opportunities are essential.

“Talent in Baltimore is not limited. What we do through YouthWorks is grow that talent.”

Jashon Bolling, a junior engineering major at Morgan State University and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute graduate, said his longtime participation in YouthWorks has allowed him to narrow down potential career paths. He recently settled on aerospace engineering, a field that includes designing missiles and other flying objects.

When he was 16, Bolling chose a summer job in construction through the program, wondering if architectural engineering was his field. Then he worked for an energy company and considered electrical engineering. Last year he interned at the University of Maryland, a job he plans to keep this summer.

In addition to showing him various careers up close, he said, the program helps kids get comfortable in a business environment and develop a strong work ethic. People might not love every moment of their jobs, but they still show up every day, he said.

Officials said YouthWorks is offering a few new features, including a youth advisory council to help shape the program, financial literacy and college readiness training that will be streamed on Facebook Live for anyone to watch, and a pre-summer job preparation program.

Since its launch in the mid-1990s, YouthWorks typically served about 5,000 young people each summer, though the numbers started trending higher after the civil unrest of 2015, which sparked more interest from businesses. Officials touted the growth and encouraged more participation, especially after COVID forced them to scale back in 2020 and 2021.

The program is open to youths ages 14 to 21. Prospective participants can apply online.