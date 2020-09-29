Youth organizers call for justice and defunding police in North Baltimore protest

Demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice have taken over many streets across America’s major cities — and that was no different Tuesday night as youth organizers in North Baltimore shouted chants ringing through the neighborhood.
The protest, organized by members of Good Kids Mad City, drew about 60 people. It came on the heels of no officers being charged last week in the death of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid on her apartment in March in Louisville Kentucky.
“Say no, no to the po', po,” demonstrators said Tuesday night. A similar chant that has been heard throughout Baltimore during this year at other demonstrations.
Going through Waverly Village and passing by shopping centers, the demonstration was joined by community members.
The crowd, with a “Defund BPD” banner in front, then went along East 33rd Street.