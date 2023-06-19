Residents to appeal judge’s decision to greenlight crematorium at North Baltimore funeral home

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

North Baltimore residents plan to appeal a Baltimore circuit judge’s May decision affirming the legality of a funeral home’s plans to install a crematorium, extending the feud that united neighborhoods bisected by York Road.

The dispute over the proposed crematory at Vaughn Greene Funeral Services’ location on York Road has prompted local leaders, catalyzed by the protests from residents concerned about environmental hazards and property values, to push for legislation aiming to avoid another quandary. Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping the Appellate Court of Maryland will intervene in the quarrel.

“Absolutely, we’re planning to appeal,” said Cindy Camp, a Radnor-Winston resident named as one of several people and community associations who petitioned for Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill to review the city zoning appeals board’s January 2022 approval of the crematory installation.

Fletcher-Hill ruled last month that the zoning board properly approved the plan to install a crematory at the funeral home at 4905 York Road, intended to cremate remains for all four Vaughn Greene locations. He also found “substantial evidence” supporting the zoning board’s belief that the crematory would not have adverse effects on the neighborhood “above and beyond the effects inherent in the operation of a crematorium.”

But Camp and other neighbors have concerns, arguing that emissions from cremation would produce harmful air in an already-polluted section of the city. They argued that the crematorium would be considered an incinerator, an industrial apparatus banned by the city’s zoning code.

Living with children and older adults with asthma, and with bronchitis herself, Camp continues to be concerned about the health impacts of remains being burned at the business within sight of her home.

With the appeal looming, she said Thursday that she plans to speak to more neighbors soon, as some community members have become concerned about property values, as well.

Cindy Camp, holding her then-3-year-old granddaughter Cartel Johnson in April 2021, is opposed to plans by Vaughn Greene Funeral Services in Govans to build a crematorium in her neighborhood. Camp is concerned about health risks for all four generations of her family living a half block from the funeral home. April 21, 2021 p1 (Amy Davis)

The funeral home and its witnesses testified that the crematorium, which would likely run for about four hours per day, and not every day, argued that the facility would produce less pollutants than neighboring businesses and would function well within the scope of their expect air quality permit. At the zoning board hearing, one toxicologist compared the crematorium’s expected emissions to a Ford F-150 truck running for one hour.

Vaughn Greene did not return a request to comment on this story. Last year, he said his funeral services practice has “tremendous respect for the community we serve,” and the request to operate a crematory “directly results from increased market demand.”

The Radnor-Winston and Winston-Govans neighborhoods united in opposition to the crematorium as the issue broiled on over the past two years, adding support from local officials such as Sen. Mary Washington as well as Dels. Mark Edelson, Elizabeth Embry and Regina Boyce.

“I feel a whole lot more positive about it now because of the backing we have,” Camp said, noting that the issue began as a push from a predominantly Black neighborhood and has evolved to include a diverse range of voices.

In response to the crematorium debacle, Boyce introduced legislation this year that would have required state regulators to study the environmental and health impacts of several funeral practices such as cremation, as well as a bill allowing the Maryland Department of the Environment to deny or modify permits that impact underserved or pollution-burdened communities. Neither bill passed.

“Locating a crematorium in the midst of residences and in an area already burdened by high levels of air pollution is a mistake,” Boyce and Embry wrote in a statement following Fletcher-Hill’s decision.

“We fully support the community as they debate next steps and encourage the city to examine the discrepancy between the ban on incinerators and the permitted conditional use of crematoria,” the Democratic legislators said.

The exterior of the Vaughn Greene Funeral Services' building in Govans on Oct. 13, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

A few weeks before Fletcher-Hill’s decision, Baltimore County Council members heard similar protests by White Marsh residents who own property near another proposed crematory.

The council eventually tabled legislation proposed by Councilman David Marks that would prevent crematoriums from being built within 500 feet of a residence, a response to community members’ worries about “toxins” and lowered property values in the area of a new facility on Philadelphia Road.

At a council work session in April, members of the White Marsh-Carrington Community Association repeated similar environmental concerns and claimed the crematory would harm other nearby businesses.

Representatives from Evans Funeral Chapel provided the council with emissions testing from their location in Forest Hill in Harford County, which has a crematory, asserting the environmental impact was similar to or less than that of a fast food restaurant.

“This is hysteria. I’m being honest with you. It’s hysteria. No one has done their research here,” said Charles Evans IV, the owner of the chain of funeral homes.

“Cremation is safe. There’s nothing wrong with it. It’s been around for thousands of years,” he said, noting that the practice has evolved with advancements in technology. “There’s absolutely nothing to be afraid of besides ourselves — because it’s death, and we can’t accept death.”