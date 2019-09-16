Woman dies after West Baltimore fire

A woman died after firefighters found her unresponsive on the second floor of a home while extinguishing a fire, officials said Monday morning.
Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Seminole Ave. around 7:30 a.m. for a fire.
When firefighters arrived in the Gwynns Falls Park neighborhood of West Baltimore, flames were showing from the first floor and the second floor was filled with smoke, Adams said.
Adams said after firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a woman unresponsive on the second floor. Firefighters pulled her from the home and performed CPR.
The woman was transported to Shock Trauma in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, Adams said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The woman’s body will be transported to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.