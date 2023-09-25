Advertisement
Baltimore City

Woman found dead in apartment, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Sun

A 26 year-old woman was found dead in a West Franklin Street apartment on Monday.

Officers arrived around 11:34 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in central Baltimore to investigate a call for service. When they arrived, they found a woman dead with signs of blunt-force trauma.

The medical examiner’s office took possession of the victim’s body, and detectives will notify next of kin. Investigators found that a missing person’s call had been dispatched a short time prior to the discovery of the body.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

