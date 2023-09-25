Woman found dead in apartment, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 26 year-old woman was found dead in a West Franklin Street apartment on Monday.

Officers arrived around 11:34 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street in central Baltimore to investigate a call for service. When they arrived, they found a woman dead with signs of blunt-force trauma.

The medical examiner’s office took possession of the victim’s body, and detectives will notify next of kin. Investigators found that a missing person’s call had been dispatched a short time prior to the discovery of the body.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.