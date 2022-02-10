Baltimore firefighters on scene of three-alarm fire at vacant West Baltimore warehouse building

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze at a large, vacant warehouse building in West Baltimore on Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
Heavy smoke that can be seen for blocks billowed from the building at 101 Willard St. morning as firefighters use ladders equipped with large hoses to spray water at the flames from outside the building.
The address, according to Baltimore Heritage, is the site of the 19th-century Eigenbrot Brewery building.
The three-alarm fire brings 60 firefighters and emergency medical services to the active fire in West Baltimore. No injuries have been reported as of 10 a.m.
This article will be updated.