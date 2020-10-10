5 a.m. at the mayor’s house: Activists sound the alarm on plans to renew Wheelabrator contract

In 2019, City Council passed the Baltimore Clean Air Act, which forced private waste incinerators to cut down on pollutants. But the incinerator operators sued, and a federal judge in March ruled in their favor. The city filed a request for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider that decision. Since then, the city has been in settlement negotiations with incinerator operators, a fact that alarms environmentalists, said Mike Ewall of Energy Justice Network, which advocates for shutting down incinerators.