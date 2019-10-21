Rep. Elijah Cummings will be honored and laid to rest this week after dying last Thursday from longstanding health issues. The Baltimore Democrat was 68.
The late House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman is remembered by many as a mentor, civil rights activist and stalwart advocate for Baltimore.
Viewings and celebrations for Cummings will begin Wednesday and go through the end of the week.
Here’s what you need to know about his funeral plans:
First Public Viewing: What’s happening at Morgan State?
A public viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a community celebration from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday at the Murphy Fine Arts Center at 2201 Argonne Drive, Morgan State spokesman Larry Jones said.
The community celebration will feature the Morgan State Choir and speeches from prominent local and possibly national figures, Morgan State spokesman Dell Jackson said.
After Morgan State: Honored in the Capitol
The late congressman will be taken to Washington D.C. where he will lie in state Thursday in the National Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
A formal Arrival Ceremony at 11 a.m. will feature a wreath-laying, a performance by the Morgan State Choir and speeches by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, and U.S. Reps. Karen Bass of California, Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri.
The ceremony in the hall, just south of the Capitol rotunda, will be limited to members of Congress and members of Cummings’ family. But the public will be allowed in afterward to pay their respects from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday via the Capitol Visitor Center, according to the announcement from Pelosi’s office.
The two-story room is a popular spot for tourists and ceremonies like presidential lunches and visits from foreign dignitaries. The room, which is in the shape of an amphitheater, is where the House convened in the 19th century. It’s also a place where U.S. presidents and other significant public figures have been honored after their death — most recently was U.S. Sen. John McCain.
I can’t make it to Wednesday or Thursday’s public viewing. Is there another option?
Yes. Before the funeral, one last public viewing will be held at 8 a.m. at Cummings’ church, New Psalmist Baptist Church at 6020 Marian Dr., church spokeswoman Joi Thomas said.
What about the actual funeral?
After the wake, the church will hold the funeral at 10 a.m., Thomas said. Cummings worshiped there for nearly 40 years.
Who’s speaking at the funeral?
So far, its been announced longtime pastor of the West Baltimore church, Bishop Walter S. Thomas, Jr., will deliver the eulogy. The congressman’s widow, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, said “some high profile” speakers are expected to be announced in the coming days.
How many people are expected to attend Friday’s services?
The church seats 4,000 people and Thomas predicted the church would be “overflowing.”
Who’s planning the funeral?
March Funeral Homes.
I want to pay respects to the family. Can I send flowers?
Cummings’ family has suggested that instead of sending flowers, people make donations to the Elijah Cummings Youth Program, according to funeral home’s website.
Where is Cummings being buried?
Not sure. The Lochearn church spokeswoman said burial arrangements still are pending.
Latest Baltimore City
Baltimore Sun reporters Jeff Barker, Jonathan Pitts and Colin Campbell contributed to this article.