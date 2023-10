Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 54-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed Tuesday night in South Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Sidney Avenue at 8:55 p.m., Baltimore Police said. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

A 24-year-old man injured in the same shooting is in stable condition, police said

Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2499.