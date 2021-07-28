xml:space="preserve">
15-year-old shot early Wednesday in Baltimore, police say

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 28, 2021 9:14 AM

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Wednesday in West Baltimore, according to Baltimore police.

Western District officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert at the 2100 block of West Saratoga Street around 12:34 a.m. , where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact Western District police at 410-396-2477. Callers may also send tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

