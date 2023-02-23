500 weeks after Tyrone West’s death in Baltimore Police custody, coalition continues to rally

Tawanda Jones, younger sister of Tyrone West, holds up a fist ahead of the 500th West Wednesday, a protest held every week since West died in Baltimore Police custody. (Daniel Belson/Baltimore Sun)

On the 500th Wednesday vigil since Tyrone West’s death in Baltimore Police custody, a parade of cars traveled downtown from Northwest Baltimore, demanding justice for West and others who protesters describe as victims of police violence.

“We’re here to hold folks accountable,” West’s sister, Tawanda Jones said Wednesday afternoon as the caravan lined up at Herring Run Park.

Every week since West, 44, died during a chaotic scene after being arrested in a traffic stop on July 18, 2013, his family has held a Wednesday vigil demanding accountability for the Baltimore Police officers who oversaw West, as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office.

“500 weeks is too long to be doing anything,” especially when “reliving the horror” of West’s death, Jones said.

A single father of three who worked at an office supply warehouse and performed home improvement jobs with his uncle, West was “a church man” and up-and-coming artist when he was killed, his family said earlier this year at a rally catalyzed by the January death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old who was fatally beaten by Memphis police.

The weekly “West Wednesdays” aim to keep West’s name visible long after his death and have provided a space over the past nine years for a coalition of community members and groups to discuss police violence and accountability. On top of the weekly events, West’s family has consistently rallied at city police accountability protests and meetings.

Neal Conner and Gerrick Jones affix a sign to a car, demanding to “Put killer cops in cell blocks” ahead of the 500th West Wednesday, a protest held every week since West died in Baltimore Police custody. (Daniel Belson/Baltimore Sun)

“We’re more than hashtags,” Jones said. “He meant nothing to those animals... but he meant everything to us.”

In 2013, officers stopped West after they saw him and a female passenger ducking down in his car that was spotted backing into an intersection on Kitmore Road, according to the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office, which declined to press charges against the Northeast Operations Unit officers and a Morgan State University campus officer involved.

When an officer tried to inspect West’s shoe, which ultimately turned out to contain cocaine, he began to resist, the prosecutor’s office said.

Police and witnesses said West proceeded to fight with officers, acknowledging police punched West, struck him with batons and sprayed him with pepper spray, but denying any wrongdoing on the part of police. West’s family says officers beat him to death.

The medical examiner’s office ruled that West died because he had a heart condition that was exacerbated by the struggle with police and the summer heat.

A forensic review of the autopsy, performed by Dr. William Manion in 2015, contradicted the assertion that West died of a heart condition and concluded that West died because “he was restrained in such a way that he was unable to breathe.” A second autopsy commissioned by West’s family agreed that West died from “positional asphyxiation” while being restrained. Dr. Adel Shaker, a former medical examiner in Alabama and Mississippi, said West “was not able to breathe during [the] restraint process when he was held down by police officers sitting on him.”

The reviews were conducted as the family prepared for a lawsuit against city and state officials, which was ultimately settled for $1 million. A 2014 independent review commissioned by the police department faulted the officers for escalating the situation into “dangerous chaos.”

The case played a role in Marilyn Mosby’s successful challenge to former State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein in the 2014 Democratic primary, when Mosby criticized the way Bernstein’s a lack of “transparency” regarding the death. Mosby declined to reopen the criminal case against the officers after she was elected state’s attorney.

Since then, West’s family sees hope in a massive review of OCME autopsies conducted while the office was headed by Dr. David Fowler, the former state chief medical examiner who later refused to label George Floyd’s death a homicide during former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s trial on murder charges. The independent audit will focus on about 100 cases involving people who died after being restrained by law enforcement.

Jones said she is still waiting for information from the audit team.