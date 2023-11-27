Advertisement
Baltimore City

Male shot in the head Sunday night in West Baltimore dies

Baltimore Sun

A male who was shot in the head Sunday night in West Baltimore died shortly afterward at a hospital.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:55 p.m. to the 600 block of North Dukeland Street in the Mosher neighborhood, where a person led them about a mile away to the 2000 block of Winchester Street in the Bridgeview/Greenlawn neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

Officers found the unidentified victim lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head, and medics took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

