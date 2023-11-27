Male shot in the head Sunday night in West Baltimore dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A male who was shot in the head Sunday night in West Baltimore died shortly afterward at a hospital.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:55 p.m. to the 600 block of North Dukeland Street in the Mosher neighborhood, where a person led them about a mile away to the 2000 block of Winchester Street in the Bridgeview/Greenlawn neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

Officers found the unidentified victim lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the head, and medics took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

