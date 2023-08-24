Man killed in West Baltimore shooting early Thursday morning

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man was killed in a shooting near West Baltimore’s Mondawmin and Coppin Heights/Ash-Co-East neighborhoods early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of West North Avenue and found an unidentified man and a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds, police said. The unidentified victim later died at a hospital, police said, while the 26-year-old was in critical condition Thursday morning.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.