5-alarm blaze burns ‘homes on multiple streets’ in Southwest Baltimore, fire department says

A five-alarm fire broke out, jumping to “homes on multiple streets,” in Southwest Baltimore, according to the fire department.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 300 block of S. Fulton Ave. in Carrollton Ridge before 2:30 p.m. Friday. It was not immediately clear how the fire began or whether anyone was hurt or displaced.
Houses on more than one street were showing “heavy fire & smoke through the roof,” the Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams tweeted.
She and Mayor Brandon Scott planned to provide updates at a 3 p.m. news conference.
