Human remains found Tuesday afternoon in West Baltimore, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating unidentified human remains found Tuesday afternoon in West Baltimore, police said.

Officers found the remains after responding shortly before 5 p.m. to the 800 block of North Fremont Avenue, on the border of the Harlem Park and Upton neighborhoods, Baltimore Police said in a news release. The remains “appeared to have been in that location for some time,” police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took the remains to conduct an autopsy and identify the body, according to police.

Those with information on the remains are asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.