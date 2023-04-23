15-year-old, four men injured in separate weekend shootings, Baltimore Police say

A 15-year-old boy and four men were injured in separate shootings this weekend, Baltimore Police said.

The 15-year-old was shot in the groin early Sunday near Baltimore and Gilmore Streets. Police arrived at a hospital around 2 a.m. A citizen saw the shooting and brought the teen to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

Advertisement

Central Shooting detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411.

On Saturday, a 55-year-old was shot in the face while sitting inside a vehicle. Officers arrived around 10 a.m. at North Baltimore’s Greenspring neighborhood on the 2600 block of Shirley Avenue for a shooting. There, they found the man inside his vehicle and took him to the hospital. He is expected to survive. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455.

Advertisement

Three men were shot in separate incidents Friday.

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the back Friday evening. Police arrived at 5:15 p.m. at East Baltimore’s Darley Park neighborhood at the 1600 block of Normal Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert and located the man. Paramedics took him to the hospital. Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Police say a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right leg Friday at North Baltimore’s Windston Govans neighborhood. Officers went around 9:15 p.m. to the 500 block of Rossiter Avenue for a reported shooting and found the man, who was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Northern District Shooting detectives can be reached at 410-396-2455.

A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in the lower back and legs in East Baltimore on Friday, police said. Officers arrived around 9:45 p.m. at East Baltimore’s Gay Street neighborhood in the 900 block of North Broadway for a reported shooting.

There, they located the 25-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower back and legs. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Advertisement

Eastern District Shooting detective ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433. Anonymous tips can be made through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.