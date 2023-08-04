Teenager found fatally shot in Northeast Baltimore Friday, victim in separate shooting identified

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An 18-year-old male was found dead of gunshot wounds in the Harford-Echodale neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore on Friday, according to police.

Officers from the Northeast District of the Baltimore Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of Pentland Drive shortly after 3:00 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the teenager suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and face. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Baltimore City Fire Department, according to police officials.

Advertisement

Baltimore police also said Friday that they’d identified the victim of a shooting that left a man dead the previous day.

Officer responding to reports of a vehicle crash in the 400 block of Russell Street near M&T Bank Stadium at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon found a 27-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to a news release.

Advertisement

Police on Friday identified the man as Christopher Morton of Baltimore. Morton would have turned 28 on Saturday, according to the release.

The department asks anyone with information on either shooting to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can use the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.