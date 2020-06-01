Catch yourself up: Recapping a violent, protest-filled weekend in Baltimore

When Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan last week announced the return of outside dining beginning 5 p.m. Friday, many looked to see how Baltimore would respond. But by Friday night, much of the attention had turned to protests and a string of shootings.
Here is a recap of the biggest stories in Baltimore over the weekend.
Protests break out in support of George Floyd
Baltimore joined a number of cities around the country that took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd. A black man, Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis while in police custody after a white officer was seen on camera kneeling on his neck for several minutes.
Several dozen demonstrators in Baltimore protested peacefully Friday, at times blocking traffic. Hundreds gathered Saturday and remained mainly peaceful, with tensions rising and moments of destruction as night came.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Sunday said 14 people — 12 adults and two juveniles — were arrested and that the Baltimore Police Department is investigating eight instances of property destruction and burglary at 11 locations.
Protests continued Sunday, and more demonstrations are expected to take place Monday. Young warned outsiders against coming to Baltimore to incite violence in the midst of peaceful protests.
“If you’re coming to Baltimore to protest peacefully, we welcome you,” Young said. “But if you’re coming to Baltimore to throw bricks at storefront windows or destroy police vehicles, you’re going to find yourself in a jail cell. That’s a promise.”
Baltimore police officer is placed on administrative duties after being seen on video hitting woman
Video circulated on social media Friday night of a Baltimore police officer striking a woman after she hit a fellow officer in the face. The officer was later placed on administrative duties and had his police powers suspended. The incident is being investigated.
The woman was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.
Young said the incident, which occurred in downtown Baltimore in the area of protests Friday night, was “deeply disturbing."
“I believe the first officer, who was struck multiple times by the woman, showed remarkable restraint by not retaliating as he was being assaulted,” Young said in a released statement. “The woman should have been placed under arrest and not assaulted. Our system of justice does not involve the concept of an ‘eye for an eye.’ ”
Shootings leave three dead, including a teenage girl
In a string of Baltimore shootings this weekend, 14 people were shot and three were killed. That included a double shooting in Southwest Baltimore that killed a 16-year-old girl.
The city’s homicide rate is on pace with last year’s, despite stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, which began in mid-March.
As of Saturday, there were 125 homicides, according to police data. At the end of May 2019, there were 124.
Maryland lawmakers form a work group on police reform and accountability
In response to protests sparked by the death of Floyd, a bipartisan group of lawmakers was formed that will review police reform and accountability.
The work group will look into topics such as how police misconduct is investigated, potential statewide standards on police use of force, the use of body cameras, and ways to prosecute crimes committed by police.
The state legislature already formed a Commission to Restore Trust in Policing, which was established after the finding of corrupt practices by Baltimore’s Gun Trace Task Force.
“The events around the country this week have underscored that we cannot wait another day,” said Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, a Howard County Democrat who will chair the work group. “We need structural reform ideas from the community and law enforcement to fix this problem in a collaborative way.”
And looking ahead ...
In case anyone’s forgotten, Maryland’s primary, including a close race for mayor, is Tuesday.