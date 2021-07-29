xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorms, possible tornadoes expected Thursday

By
Baltimore Sun
Jul 29, 2021 10:24 AM

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday in the greater Baltimore area, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for rain begins at 2 p.m. with an 80% chance of precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms could occur until 2 a.m. Friday. Isolated tornadoes are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening.

Advertisement

The thunderstorms could bring large hail and damaging wind gusts from 5 to 8 mph, amounting to rainfall higher than a quarter of an inch.

Isolated occurrences of flash flooding are also possible, according to NWS.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The weather is expected to get sunnier on Friday, with temperatures nearing 87.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Baltimore City

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement