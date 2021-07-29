Maryland weather: Severe thunderstorms, possible tornadoes expected Thursday

Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday in the greater Baltimore area, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for rain begins at 2 p.m. with an 80% chance of precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms could occur until 2 a.m. Friday. Isolated tornadoes are also possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
The thunderstorms could bring large hail and damaging wind gusts from 5 to 8 mph, amounting to rainfall higher than a quarter of an inch.
Isolated occurrences of flash flooding are also possible, according to NWS.
The weather is expected to get sunnier on Friday, with temperatures nearing 87.