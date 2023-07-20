Voluntary water restrictions remain in Baltimore area including Howard County for ‘the coming weeks’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A voluntary water restriction notice remains in place for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County during repairs at a pumping station damaged by fire.

The Cromwell Pumping Station in Parkville was damaged Thursday, July 13, by a fire whose cause is still under investigation, according to a news release from the Baltimore City Department of Public Works.

Spokesperson Jennifer Combs said in an email repairs are on schedule and the city, which operates the facility in Baltimore County, will review the voluntary water restrictions when the station resumes partial operations “in the coming weeks.”

City staff and contractors restored power to the facility Sunday and have started repairs on the station’s valve, motor and control system, Combs said while two 1,300-pound, 1,200-horsepower motors have been transported off site for repairs.

“The fire at the Cromwell Pump Stations caused the drinking water pumping station to lose power, damaging two pumps and placing a strain on the entire water system,” Combs said in an email.

The voluntary restriction does not include limiting normal water usage for drinking, cooking or cleaning. Instead, the city is asking residents and businesses to avoid watering lawns and gardens as well as washing vehicles while efficiently using dishwashers and washing machines, and repairing leaky hoses.