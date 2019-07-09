Water main break repairs continue Tuesday, detouring traffic in downtown Baltimore

Multiple traffic detours clogged downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor Tuesday as city crews continued work to correct a water main break.
The break, which was discovered early Monday morning, generated widespread flooding around M&T Bank Stadium and caused a train derailment in the Howard Street Tunnel.
A city worker was also injured while performing electrical work related to the water main break. Fire department officials said several workers were trapped below ground in a manhole when a portion of a wall collapsed. The injured employee was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
Baltimore’s Department of Transportation announced several road closures as a result of the repairs. Pratt Street was closed from Paca to Sharp streets and northbound I-395 was closed at Conway Street with traffic being directed right onto Conway Street to Charles or Light streets.
Southbound lanes on Howard Street were also closed from Lombard to Conway Street.
Light RailLink service was temporarily suspended between North Avenue and Camden Yards stations.
Motorists were advised to expect congestion in the Southwest portion of the central business district —area South of Fayette and West of Charles Street.
The water main break is believed to have occurred near Howard and Pratt streets, though workers were still working to locate the break Monday afternoon.
It was not clear whether Monday morning’s heavy rains contributed to the water main break.