Water main break near Towson and Baltimore City line could close streets for two weeks

A water main break near where Towson meets the Baltimore City line could close roads for weeks.

Late Sunday night, a water main break caused flooding at the intersection of Cromwell Bridge and Cowpens Avenue.

County and city officials said residents did not lose water. Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation Spokesperson said repairs, which are contracted through the city, could take one to two weeks.

“DPW will continue its work to repair a broken 42-inch water main at Cromwell Bridge Road and Cowpens Avenue. Please know that there are no water outages associated with this repair,” city spokesperson Jennifer Combs said.

During repairs, Cromwell Bridge Road, which divides the city and county for a short stretch, is closed for nearly two miles from Loch Raven Boulevard to Satyr Hill Road in Parkville.

Cowpens Road is currently closed between Cromwell Bridge Road and Brook Hollow Road in front of Loch Raven High School. Mesler said Tuesday morning only local traffic is allowed to pass.