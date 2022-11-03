Water main break on Belair Road near Baltimore’s Clifton Park forces road closures

Work continues at the scene of a water main break near the intersection of Belair Road and Erdman Avenue in East Baltimore. (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

A Baltimore water main break overnight near Clifton Park is forcing road closures in the Belair-Edison neighborhood, according to officials.

“There’s a 10-inch water main break on Belair Road,” said James E. Bentley, a spokesperson for Department of Public Works.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation on early Thursday morning shut down a stretch of Belair Road from the 3000 to 3200 block because of the break.

Traffic modifications will be in place until further notice, Bentley said. “We just got water up here delivered for some of the residences in the area,” he said.