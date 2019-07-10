Baltimore crews continue work to fill underground collapse downtown

Baltimore crews continued work Tuesday evening to fill in an underground collapse downtown that occurred several hours after city officials discovered a water main break near Howard and Pratt streets
The underground wall collapsed Monday afternoon, temporarily trapping several city workers and seriously injuring one worker who was performing electrical work related to the water main break.
The break generated widespread flooding around M&T Bank Stadium and caused a train derailment in the Howard Street Tunnel.
Crews were able to stop the water main break. CSX workers have begun clearing debris from inside the tunnel and assessing the extent of the damage, according to a statement from Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office.
Engineers were continuing to monitor the void under the surface of the roadway where the underground vault collapsed and are working to eventually restore the flow of traffic, according to the statement.
Several roads remained closed Wednesday as a result of the repairs. Pratt Street was closed from Paca to Sharp streets and northbound Interstate 395 was closed at Conway Street with traffic being directed right onto Conway Street to Charles or Light streets.
Southbound lanes on Howard Street were also closed from Lombard Street to Conway Street.
Light RailLink service was temporarily suspended between North Avenue and Camden Yards stations.
Motorists were advised to expect congestion in the Southwest portion of the central business district — the area south of Fayette and west of Charles Street.