Baltimore won't be able to send water bills again this month as ransomware recovery continues

Baltimore residents will not receive water bills again this month, officials said Wednesday.

Sheryl Goldstein, a deputy chief of staff for the Young administration, said restoring the water billing system and the city’s ability to produce and mail the utility bills is a top priority, as Baltimore’s tech crews work to fix operations caused by the May 7 ransomware attack. She said customers can use the last bill they received as an estimate for the current amount due, and send a payment by mail to the water department at 200 N. Holliday Street. Any payments should include the customer’s account number. Staff also can accept payments made in person at the Holliday Street municipal building.

The city will not charge late fees or penalties for payments missed while the system is offline. Goldstein advised customers who make a payment in the interim to keep a copy of their check or receipt as proof of payment.

Given the problems that have historically plagued the city’s water billing system, Goldstein said once the bills can be produced again, the city will audit them for errors before they are mailed out. And officials want to support customers when they do receive their next bill by having a plan to provide answers to their questions, set up payment plans and process the large volume of bills. The next mailings are likely to include three months worth of charges for customers who do not make a payment while the system is offline.

As the city continues to recover from the attack, Goldstein said officials expect that 95 percent of workers will have access to their computers, electronic documents and emails by the end of the week. The city’s information technology teams are restoring the shared serves that house workers’ documents and make sure they are secure.

The ransomware attack is expected to cost the city more than $18 million. The hackers demanded $76,000 in Bitcoin ransom to free the city’s computer systems, but Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young refused to pay it.

“We continue to work diligently on the recovery of data and applications,” Young said Wednesday. “Servers will be brought back online incrementally as they are secured and restored.”

Water customers can call 410-396-5398 if they have questions.

