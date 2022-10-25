After E. coli contamination, Baltimore City residents to see 25% discount on September water bills starting this week

Beginning this week, water customers in Baltimore City will see a 25% break on their bills for September, Mayor Brandon Scott said Tuesday.

The discount will apply to Baltimore residents’ September monthly bills, excluding the $5 Bay Restoration Fund fee. That fee funds wastewater treatment improvements that prevent pollution from leaking into the Chesapeake Bay.

Scott first announced the discount in early September, after E. coli bacteria were detected in Baltimore’s water and a boil water advisory was issued Labor Day for a large swath of West Baltimore and part of Baltimore County. When the advisory was lifted, city officials advised residents to flush their pipes and water-using appliances as a precaution.

“This decision was made as a result of the inconvenience, but also the increased water usage that will be required to flush the system for those who may have been unable to utilize water services over the past few days,” Scott said in September.

Multiple failures of aging infrastructure made the water contamination possible, officials from the city’s Department of Public Works said in a City Council hearing.

Residential water customers should see the discount applied to their accounts by the end of November. If the discount does not appear on billing statements, residents may contact DPW at 410-396-5398 or via email at dpw.billing@baltimorecity.gov.