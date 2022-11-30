Lighting of Baltimore’s Washington Monument to be preceded by street closings, altered bus routes

The historic Washington Monument in Mount Vernon will be illuminated Thursday evening, in keeping with an annual holiday Baltimore tradition.
Revelers can enjoy caroling, food and fireworks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the seasonal party organized by the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy.
The monument lighting will also impact traffic and bus routes this week, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.
On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to midnight, the west side of North Charles Street from Centre Street to Madison Street and both sides of Mount Vernon Place from North Charles Street to Cathedral Street will be closed to traffic.
The following streets will be closed Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight:
- The east side of North Charles Street from Centre Street to Read Street.
- Both sides of Madison Street from St. Paul Street to Cathedral Street.
- Both sides of East Mount Vernon Place from St. Paul Street to North Charles Street.
Riders on the Charm City Circulator’s Purple Route will also see changes starting Wednesday at 11 a.m. until about midnight Thursday.
The Purple Route will detour as follows:
- From North Charles Street
- Right onto East Centre Street
- Left onto North Calvert Street
- Left onto East Eager Street
- Right onto North Charles Street and resume regular route
Two northbound stops will be closed: stop 307 Washington Monument and stop 308 Eager Street. Riders are encouraged to use stop 306 Charles Street and Hamilton Street before the detour and stop 309 Charles Street and Biddle Street after the detour.
Signs will mark the bus stops that are not currently in use, transit officials said. Drivers should watch out for changing traffic patterns in the area on Wednesday and Thursday.