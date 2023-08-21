Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott submits nomination for fire chief pick James Wallace to City Council

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mayor Brandon Scott officially submitted his nomination for James Wallace to become the next permanent leader of the Baltimore City Fire Department at a Baltimore City Council meeting Monday evening, which started a timeline for the nominee that will end in a confirmation vote.

Council President Nick Mosby assigned Wallace’s nomination to the Legislative Rules and Oversight Committee without discussion.

Democratic Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, who chairs that committee, said during Monday’s hearing that it would consider Wallace’s nomination at a hearing on Sept. 21.

If that committee approves his nomination, Wallace will then appear before the full City Council.

Scott tapped Wallace, who has led the Office of Emergency Management since 2020, as his choice for Baltimore fire chief late last month.

Shortly after Scott named Wallace as his pick to lead the department, The Baltimore Sun reported that Wallace had faced pipe bomb and explosives charges in 1992.

The city said it was aware of the charges, but that they should not disqualify Wallace from leading the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The department has been without a permanent leader since December, when then-Chief Niles Ford stepped down after a damning report became public about the agency’s response to a fire in a vacant home earlier that year.

The blaze claimed the lives of three firefighters who became trapped when the building collapsed.

If confirmed, Wallace, a 33-year veteran of the fire department, would be Baltimore’s first leader with city ties in 15 years.

Ford previously came to the city from Nebraska.

Before that, James Clack, who joined the fire department in 2008 and left in 2013, came from Minneapolis.