'People are talking about Baltimore’: After Trump’s tweets, city’s marketing agency claps back with ad

Baltimore’s chief brand officer, Sarah Schaffer, rallied her team at Visit Baltimore — the city’s destination sales and marketing arm — early Saturday, almost immediately after President Donald Trump punched “Tweet” on his electronic missive denigrating Charm City.
Schaffer said a flurry of texts, calls and emails led the team to a clear conclusion: Trump’s attack on Baltimore was unprecedented and required a decisive rebuttal.
“There is more to Baltimore than rodents and refuse, and we wanted to make sure we made that clear,” Schaffer said.
Their solution: Bold full-page advertisements in Monday’s editions of The Baltimore Sun and The Washington Post, declaring: “People are talking about Baltimore. And there’s more to know about this Great American City, where our neighbors are proud to live, work, build, create, and play.”
The ad is scheduled to also be published Tuesday in the Washington-zoned editions of The New York Times, she said.
Trump took to social media Saturday, Sunday and Monday to attack U.S Rep. Elijah Cummings, the Maryland Democrat. The Republican president called Cummings a “brutal bully” who represents a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested” district that is a “very dangerous & filthy place.”
Cummings’ majority-black 7th District includes swaths of Baltimore and portions of Baltimore and Howard counties. The longtime representative — who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee — stoked the president’s ire after Cummings blasted the administration for its treatment of children being held at overcrowded border patrol facilities.
Visit Baltimore’s ad complements an organic social media campaign — #wearebaltimore — that emerged over the weekend to counter Trump’s comments on the city. Also in response, a new website Wearebaltimore.com launched earlier than expected to showcase “all that’s right with Baltimore, enabling all communities and stakeholders to engage and share their positive experiences and highlight the many ways they are creating a promising future for the city they’ve invested in and choose to live, learn and leisure and do business.”
Schaffer said Visit Baltimore’s ad is intended to redirect Trump’s narrative. She said a team of six at the organization assembled an assortment of “bragworthy” designations that have been bestowed on the city:
-Fifth on Forbes’ list of Top 10 rising cities for startups.
-Fifth on Entrepreneur magazine’s top cities for minority entrepreneurs.
-Second in a SmartAsset study for best cities for women in tech.
The ad also notes that the Johns Hopkins Hospital is third on U.S. News & World Report’s 2018-19 list of best hospitals. And that The Wall Street Journal designates Baltimore as one of the three best U.S. cities for recent college grades.
“Baltimore contains multitudes – it’s not just a post-industrial city,” Schaffer said. “We wanted to take the opportunity with the spotlight on us to tell the real story.”
Running the ads cost a “six-figure amount” out of Visit Baltimore’s $16.8 million budget. But the price was “worthwhile,” Schaffer said.
“It is unprecedented to have a president attempt to debase a great American city, so the level of our response was in response to the seriousness of what we saw on social media,” she said.