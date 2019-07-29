'People are talking about Baltimore’: After Trump’s tweets, city’s marketing agency claps back with ad

Visit Baltimore’s ad complements an organic social media campaign — #wearebaltimore — that emerged over the weekend to counter Trump’s comments on the city. Also in response, a new website Wearebaltimore.com launched earlier than expected to showcase “all that’s right with Baltimore, enabling all communities and stakeholders to engage and share their positive experiences and highlight the many ways they are creating a promising future for the city they’ve invested in and choose to live, learn and leisure and do business.”