‘We have a hole in our fabric’: Loved ones gather to remember Baltimore gas explosion victim Joseph Graham

Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday night to remember Joseph Graham, the 20-year-old Morgan State University student killed in a gas explosion that rocked Northwest Baltimore last week.
“We have a very, very close-knit family, very, very tight. And we have a hole in our fabric,” said Tia Levy, an aunt of Graham. “He was our baby.”
Graham and 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott died Monday in the Labyrinth Road explosion, which seriously injured seven others. Graham was staying over at a friend’s home when the blast happened.
As darkness fell Saturday, a large crowd assembled in honor of Graham near his family’s Edmondson Village home in West Baltimore. They released black and white balloons in his memory.
Graham was a graduate of City College and was studying electrical engineering at Morgan, where he was a rising sophomore. He had recently launched his own clothing line called Chase a Plate, family members said.
Graham came from a family that bands together when someone is hurting, Levy said. She said she wasn’t surprised by how many people showed up to honor her nephew because “Joseph meant so much to so many.”
“Everybody is out here because he touched everybody’s heart,” said another aunt, Danielle Levy, who described him as caring and loving.
The outpouring “is appreciated because we need all of this and then some to hold us together,” Tia Levy said.
The cause of the explosion, which destroyed three rowhomes, remains under investigation.
Volunteers are planning to help clean up the explosion site Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. On Monday, a community vigil for the victims is planned for 7:30 p.m. behind the Applebee’s at Reisterstown Road Plaza.