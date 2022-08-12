Following scathing report, Baltimore Police, city leaders announce expanded services to gunshot victims

Greta Willis will never forget the day her 14-year-old son was fatally shot by Baltimore Police inside her living room in 2006.

She said she also will never forget when, seven years after her son’s death, the grief and pain from that day surfaced when a police department employee called her, asking for her son, apparently unaware he had been killed. The employee was trying to return her son’s cellphone that had been recovered as evidence.

“Hey, come pick up your phone,” she recalled the employee saying. “It re-traumatized me.”

The trauma Willis felt after what she described as poor treatment by Baltimore Police is common among victims and their families across the city where shootings and homicides occur daily, according to a recent victim services report conducted as part of a 2019 partnership between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership to fight violent crime.

“Many feel frustrated that there appears to be little evidence of significant positive change in the quality of relationships between BPD and those who feel least safe in Baltimore,” the report said.

It noted that the fraught relationship with the community continues even as the department has been under a federal consent decree to improve policing since 2017.

City officials on Friday announced the report’s findings and efforts to improve services for victims of gun violence and other violent crimes.

“Victim services must be a priority in Baltimore’s public safety strategy because we know that every shooting or violent incident leaves behind a web of trauma — for the victim, as well as bystanders, families, neighbors, and even the perpetrators of violence,” Mayor Brandon M. Scott said in a statement.

City agencies “are laser focused on conducting victim services better, and more meaningfully, than ever before. This is about breaking cycles of violence by ensuring that all residents have the resources they need to heal from experiences of victimization,” Scott said.

He, along with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, known as MONSE, spoke about added services to victims, including an expanded Victim Services Unit within the police department.

MONSE plans to provide $8 million from American Rescue Plan funds for the initiatives.

Harrison said the findings will change “how we define victims, and how we can give services to the victim of a homicide, and the surviving family members.”

New and expanded efforts will improve “crisis response, advocacy, therapy, wraparound services, and community awareness,” and MONSE will “serve as a central point of contact to make referrals to resources and facilitate access to wrap-around services that promote the well-being of an individual’s physical, mental and emotional health,” city officials said in a statement.

Much of the change is needed, according to the outside report that was completed in July 2021.

“The unrelenting murder rate fuels an operating posture where collaboration, strategic thinking, more holistic strategies, and sustained commitment to the long-term, practical changes required for cultural transformation remain ‘a luxury’ rather than a steadfast priority,” the report said.

The report made more than two dozen recommendations, including training for trauma-informed response at crime scenes and ending “coercive and counterproductive practices” against victims of gun violence while they are being treated at the hospital.

“Numerous examples were shared of practices occurring in multiple hospital settings that inadvertently exacerbate the trauma of victims, particularly Black victims of gun violence, and undermine BPD’s investigative goals,” the report said.

Of the 338 people killed in Baltimore last year, 12.5% had been injured in prior shootings. Of the more than 700 who were shot and survived shootings in 2021, 11% had been shot in a prior incident, according to police department figures.

Lydia C. Watts, the executive director of the Rebuild, Overcome, and Rise (ROAR) Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, which provides services to survivors of crime, said the center routinely hears from individuals who are gunshot victims and are treated like suspects.

The department is currently facing a federal lawsuit by several shooting victims who claim police unconstitutionally seized and held their car keys, money and other items.

Often, Watts said, individuals will have their personal property, such as a cellphone, taken away from them. Then clients often struggle to get their property back from the department.

After hearing from city leaders at Friday’s news conference, Watts said she is hopeful for change but she’s concerned whether the message of leaders and policy changes will become actual practice by officers on the street.

Often, she said, “there’s a disconnect.”

Willis also was among those gathered for the news conference and said she too was hopeful for change.

“It’s too late” for her family, she said, but, if necessary changes are made, she believes there could be healing in the city.

“It will be great for these families now.”