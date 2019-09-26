St. Vincent de Paul park popular among downtown Baltimore’s homeless reportedly closed

A neighborhood park that was popular among downtown Baltimore’s homeless population has closed, the Catholic Review reported Wednesday.
The park is maintained by the adjacent St. Vincent de Paul Church in the 100 block of N. Front St., near the Shot Tower. Parish representatives told the Review that park gates have been locked since Sept. 21 and that many of the regular visitors who are homeless were notified of the decision three days prior.
A representative of the Archdiocese of Baltimore could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning. The church also could not be reached for comment. The Catholic Review is a publication of the archdiocese.
Yellow caution tape was strung across the church steps and signs were posted stating the park was closed due to vandalism, drug use and drug sales, the Review reported.
