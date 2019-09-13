More traffic expected Friday in Baltimore with VP Mike Pence addressing Republican retreat

Less than 24 hours after Donald Trump made his first trip to Baltimore as president, Vice President Mike Pence will visit the city Friday, forcing possible road closures.
The Maryland Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect congestion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The White House and city officials have not released information about the exact timing of Pence’s visit or what roads might be closed for his motorcade.
The department said drivers should plan more time for their commute and suggested instead of driving, to use public transportation such as the bus or light rail.
Pence is expected to deliver remarks Friday to the Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, who are holding a multi-day retreat at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel in Harbor East. On Thursday night, Trump gave a speech during dinnertime.
The president arrived in Baltimore around 6:30 p.m. and his motorcade caused congestion in the downtown area for several hours.