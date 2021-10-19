Zoning board approves building crematorium at funeral home in Baltimore’s Govans

Baltimore’s Municipal and Zoning Appeals board approved, with conditions, the building of a crematorium at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home Services in Northeast Baltimore in Govans by a vote of 3-1 Tuesday.
Kathleen Byrne, the board’s acting executive director, said both Govans residents and Vaughn Greene must agree on a memorandum of understanding to come up with what the the conditions will be by Nov. 16.
Approval from the zoning board was needed before the Maryland Department of the Environment, which has final say, could act. The crematorium would be in the same funeral home where the wake for Freddie Gray, who died while in police custody in 2015, was held.
Cremating the human body — which releases pollutants, such as particulates — involves a large amount of fuel, according to California-based nonprofit Green Burial Council, and “results in millions of tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.
Neighbors say they’re worried because in Baltimore, nearly 24,000, or 20%, of children have an asthma diagnosis, according to a report by the Abell Foundation released last year. That is double the national rate of 9%.
Vaughn Greene didn’t respond to a request for comment by publication time. Cindy Camp, who lives in Govans, said the board’s decision doesn’t reflect that all lives matter.
“I definitely know if this was a predominantly white community, the outcome would have been different,” wrote Camp in a text.
Christopher Forrest, president of York Road Partnership and Winston Govans Neighborhood Improvement Association, said in an interview he’s disappointed. Govans is a marginalized community — people felt a decision was made even prior to Tuesday’s meeting, he said.
“That’s why many people of color don’t protest – don’t spend their time because they feel the end result is gonna be where the money is,” he said.