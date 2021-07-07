Here’s how Baltimore City is using QR codes to help address the problem of vacant homes

For much of the last decade, the number of vacant properties in the city was between 16,000 and 17,000. In 2016, the state announced a major funding scheme — $94 million over four years for demolitions and $600 million in subsidies to encourage redevelopment. Three years later, the city announced a goal of dropping the number of vacant homes below 15,000 by the summer of 2020. But as officials have demolished vacant homes, more have sprung up in their place.