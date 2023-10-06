Vacant house fire damages Baltimore NAACP building; Chapter calls for changes to city housing department

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Rev. Kobi Little, with his executive committee, speaks outside a damaged vacant rowhome adjacent to the Baltimore NAACP headquarters Friday, Oct. 6. The rowhome was on fire the night before, damaging parts of the NAACP building. (Tony Roberts)

The Charles Village office of the Baltimore City NAACP chapter sustained minor damages Thursday after the vacant rowhome attached to the property caught fire.

Baltimore City Fire Department units were dispatched to the block of West 26th Street around 2:15 p.m. where they found heavy fire and smoke from the two-story brick dwelling at the end of a group of rowhomes, Spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said in an email to The Baltimore Sun.

The fire was extinguished from the outside and no injuries were sustained.

The blaze started at 2 West 26th St. and spread within minutes, NAACP chapter President Kobi Little said at a news conference Friday. If he had not been outside the building when the fire started he said it would’ve spread further.

“If the fire department didn’t respond in what we believe was record time, our building would be in a blaze,” Little said.

In addition to the smoke damage, approximately 10,000 at-home COVID-19 testing kits located in the office were contaminated by smoke residue and are no longer able to be distributed, chapter Vice President Joshua Harris said.

NAACP Vice President Joshua Harris stands outside the remnants of a vacant house fire that damaged buildings near the Baltimore NAACP headquarters Friday, Oct. 6. (Tony Roberrts/Baltimore Sun)

The chapter has consistently raised concerns with the mayor’s office and the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development about the vacant rowhome since 2021, but says nothing significant has been done.

At the news conference, Little called on Mayor Brandon Scott to “step up or step aside” as it relates to addressing the city’s vacant housing issues. Additionally, the chapter is calling for the immediate resignation of Alice Kennedy, the city’s housing commissioner, and Jason Hessler, deputy commissioner of permits and litigation.

“Today, we are here to say that the citizens of Baltimore deserve leadership at city hall that can get the job done,” Little said. “We’re tired of uncorrected errors. We are tired of a lack of responsiveness. We are tired, we are tired of disaster after disaster. And excuse after excuse from City Hall. [Kennedy and Hessler] must go.”

Scott, through a statement sent to The Sun Friday afternoon, said he dispatched the deputy housing commissioner for Code Enforcement to speak to the chapter and provide them with assistance.

“We’ve been working on tackling vacant properties with our partners across the city — because while we currently have the lowest number of vacants in Baltimore in decades — we still know the system has to move faster to legally allow us to address many of them,” Scott said to The Sun. “We invite Reverend Little and the NAACP to be a part of that work.”

Since 2020, the number of vacant buildings has decreased from 16,431 to 13,818, the housing department said.

The chapter points to the Public Storage building next door as partially to blame for the issues due to people frequently dumping trash in the alley between the buildings.

In a statement provided by Bryan Doherty, spokesperson for the Mayor’s office, officials from the housing department said the property is privately owned and has been put into a receivership process to allow the city to gain ownership. The next trial date pertaining to the property is Dec. 20.

“We cannot go around this legal process,” the housing department said. “More broadly, the fire at 2 W 26th St on October 5... is another tragic reminder of the importance of the urgent actions being taken to address vacant and abandoned buildings across Baltimore City.”

In addition to the dumping, Little said people often illegally take occupancy inside the vacant space attached to the chapter.

The Sun was not able to reach the operators of the storage unit.

He said they’re not unique in this as theirs is “not the only problem property in this city.”

And, while the NAACP chapter has more direct access to the city’s officials, they still face similar roadblocks.

“This story isn’t about us,” Harris said. “This is about the problems with the city’s processes.”