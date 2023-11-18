Fallen utility pole leads to explosion, fire to a south Baltimore rowhome, fire department say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The basement of a south Baltimore rowhome caught on fire Saturday morning after a utility line exploded, Baltimore City Fire Department officials say.

Around 9 a.m., the fire department got reports of an explosion in the 1500 block of Ridgely Street, south of the Ridgely’s Delight neighborhood, said Kevin Cartwright, spokesperson for the fire department. Firefighters observed the fire coming from the sidewalk outside the dwelling.

While the incident is still under investigation, Cartwright said the cause of the fire is likely due to an overhanging electrical wire hanging close to the ground. It is believed that at the same time, there was a natural gas leak underground, he said. The charged line came in contact with the gas leak, causing a spark and subsequent fire.

The fire was contained to the basement of the home, and there were no reported injuries.

However, Cartwright said due to concerns regarding the structure of the building, Baltimore Gas and Electric officials as well as a city building inspector were sent to the scene.

There is no estimated cost of damages at this time.

“BGE is aware of the event near 1500 Ridgely Street,” a spokesperson for BGE said in a statement. “BGE crews are on scene investigating.”

