Man dies, 17-year-old injured in overnight shootings, Baltimore Police say

A man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head early Tuesday morning, and a teen was injured Monday night in separate shootings, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Upton neighborhood around 2:41 a.m. Tuesday and discovered the man unresponsive with a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head, police said. Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

A 17-year-old walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg Monday night around 10:50 p.m. Police said Southwest District detectives are still attempting to locate the site of the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2488.