Baltimore City

Historic Uplands Mansion catches fire in West Baltimore

Baltimore Sun

BCFD firefighters battle a three alarm fire at the vacant Upland’s mansion at 4591 Old Frederick Avenue on October 30, 2023

BCFD firefighters battle a three alarm fire at the vacant Upland’s mansion at 4591 Old Frederick Avenue on October 30, 2023 (Kenneth K.. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

A historic mansion in West Baltimore caught fire Monday night, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

No firefighters had been injured, spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said at 7:15 p.m., as crews battled the three-alarm fire at the Uplands Mansion.

The mansion in what is now the Uplands neighborhood was built as a summer home for Mary Frick Garrett Jacobs, one of Baltimore’s premier socialites of the 19th and early 20th centuries. She married Robert Garrett, president of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, in 1872 and later Dr. Henry Barton Jacobs, the physician who had attended to Garrett before he died.

Her main residence, the 40-room Garrett-Jacobs House in the Mount Vernon neighborhood, now houses the Engineering Society of Baltimore, which calls itself the city’s oldest private social club. Jacobs donated a large private art collection to the Baltimore Museum of Art when she died in 1936.

The Uplands Mansion is not listed as a landmark by the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation.

Nearby in the adjacent Ten Hills neighborhood, the Gundry/Glass Hospital, a historic stone mansion on a 65-acre plot built as a home and later transformed into a psychiatric hospital for children, caught fire and was torn down in 2021.

