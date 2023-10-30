Historic Uplands Mansion catches fire in West Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

BCFD firefighters battle a three alarm fire at the vacant Upland’s mansion at 4591 Old Frederick Avenue on October 30, 2023 (Kenneth K.. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

A historic mansion in West Baltimore caught fire Monday night, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

No firefighters had been injured, spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said at 7:15 p.m., as crews battled the three-alarm fire at the Uplands Mansion.

Advertisement

The mansion in what is now the Uplands neighborhood was built as a summer home for Mary Frick Garrett Jacobs, one of Baltimore’s premier socialites of the 19th and early 20th centuries. She married Robert Garrett, president of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, in 1872 and later Dr. Henry Barton Jacobs, the physician who had attended to Garrett before he died.

Her main residence, the 40-room Garrett-Jacobs House in the Mount Vernon neighborhood, now houses the Engineering Society of Baltimore, which calls itself the city’s oldest private social club. Jacobs donated a large private art collection to the Baltimore Museum of Art when she died in 1936.

Advertisement

The Uplands Mansion is not listed as a landmark by the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation.

BCFD firefighters battle a three-alarm fire at the vacant Uplands Mansion at 4591 Old Frederick Ave.on October 30, 2023 (Kenneth K.. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Nearby in the adjacent Ten Hills neighborhood, the Gundry/Glass Hospital, a historic stone mansion on a 65-acre plot built as a home and later transformed into a psychiatric hospital for children, caught fire and was torn down in 2021.