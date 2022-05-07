Underground fire reported in Mount Washington, firefighters union says

An underground fire was reported late Saturday afternoon in the Mount Washington neighborhood, according to the Baltimore City firefighters union.

Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Sulgrave .Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, where fire was seen coming from under the asphalt, according to a union tweet.

The department requested help from hazmat personnel and Baltimore Gas & Electric. Some buildings may not have power, according to the union.

A representative of the fire department could not immediately be reached Saturday afternoon.